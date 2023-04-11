TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, millions of Americans are victimized by scam artists and our elderly are among some of the most common targets of these criminals.

The FBI partnered with the Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association for their 2023 Elder Fraud Awareness Summit on Tuesday.

They hope to prevent future scams by increasing awareness and educating people on what to look out for and how to handle scammers in the future.

“You fall for it and you don’t even know it’s really happening until it’s too late and really any age can fall for it. But we’re just not educated enough sometimes to recognize what’s really a fraud,” said Lou Ann Wester, TASCA board member.

Several agencies participated in the event including Adult Protective Services and AARP.

Congressman Nathaniel Moran attended the event, showing his support for the efforts to protect our elderly citizens.