TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Art Alley in Tyler unveiled more than 40 brand new murals at it’s grand opening on Saturday. 48 local artists attended the free event where they got to show off their art which was also shown in photobooks for sale.

“So Tyler actually has a really beautiful budding culture of local art. People are starting to come downtown and enjoy that,” said Lindsey Froneberger, downtown specialist. “You’ll see that with our vendor markets we have throughout Tyler and downtown and also the Tyler Arts Festival each year and we’ve got a ton of art galleries in the downtown area too. So having just a walkable free outside place to come to a condensed group of murals really just helps people to come downtown and enjoy themselves.”

The Art Alley’s next phase starts in 2025 and new murals will be revealed in 2026.