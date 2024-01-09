TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler based crimes intelligence center has prevented over $170 million in losses due to fraud in Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing Regulation (TDLR), the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) prevented $171,516,831 in losses due to fraud and recovered 445 credit card skimmers and 5,574 fraudulent credit cards in the last two years.

The FCIC was created by the House Bill 2106 in the 87th Texas Legislature and is the first of its kind in the United States. The center operates as a partnership between the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) and the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

“When TDLR, Smith County, law enforcement and members of the Texas Legislature began discussing the need for a unit like the FCIC, we never dreamed that it would make the impact it has in such a short time,” said TDLR interim executive director Brian E. Francis. “This remarkable achievement shows the power of all of us working together to protect the people of Texas.”

The TDLR said the center has taken down notable cases in its’ two-year history.

The center took down a large operation of credit card skimming allegedly ran by foreign nationals in the Houston area. They would reportedly place credit card skimmers in card readers at pharmacies and create fraudulent credit cards using information obtained from the skimmed cards.

They also took down a fuel theft case that reportedly stole more than 100,000 gallons of diesel fuel from gas stations across Houston. Eight people were allegedly arrested in May 2023.

“I am so proud of the accomplishments of the FCIC over the last two years. They have made Texas the leader in stopping organized financial crime and saving taxpayers from fraud,” said Jacob Putman, Smith County Criminal District Attorney.