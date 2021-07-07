Tyler Berry Farm back in business after closing their doors due to historic February winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- In February, the Texas snow storm impacted farmers across the state. Land, nurseries, and gardens were destroyed by the severe weather.

One property that faced a setback was the Tyler Berry Farm which planned to grow their crop for customers.

Marshal and Addie Wiggins became the owners three weeks after the snow storm hit and immediately

had to delay berry picking for customers.

The Tyler Berry Farm started operating in 1984 under the ownership of Kent and Juanita Wiggins.

Since then, the property has provided customers the chance to pick strawberries, blueberries and purple hull peas.

“He just decided to plant blueberries and it turned out to be a great deal,” said Marshal.

For the past few months, the owner’s grandchild, Marshal Wiggins, and his wife Addie, have become the new owners of the property after Kent and Juanita’s retirement.

“We hadn’t really thought are we going to take over the farm this year really until March so a couple weeks after the frost. It was definitely very stressful,” said Addie.

Now, after hard work and preparation, the Tyler Berry Farm is operating once more and catering to customers looking to pick blueberries or other fruit.

“I just love for people to be here and seeing families do that is just a joy,” added Marshal.