Tyler billboards of Louie Gohmert, Ted Cruz, part of million dollar nationwide political effort

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A political billboard in East Texas is targeting two Texas lawmakers in Washington D.C., Congressman Louie Gohmert and Senator Ted Cruz.

It’s part of a seven-figure billboard campaign calling on a dozen GOP elected officials to resign. A red party group out of Washington called “Republican Accountability Project” is behind it all. The advertisement in Tyler along South Highway 248 and Loop 323 is just one part of their nation-wide effort encouraging certain Republican officials to resign.

“It was an effort to support the principled Republicans first and foremost, the few and far between I would say right now that took a stand for our country,” said Olivia Troye, Co-Director of the Project.

Olivia Troye, a two-year advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence is just one, alongside several other GOP members in Washington demanding change for their party.

“What we’re doing with the accountability project is really holding the main enablers and Republicans who went along with this narrative such as representative Gohmert,” Troye said.

If you’ve passed by Loop 323, there’s a good chance you’ve probably seen it. The billboard, in a demanding tone, reads, “You lied about the election, the capitol was attacked.” The line is followed by a call to action. The sign says, “resign.”

Smith County Republican Party Chairman, David Stein told KETK News, despite the efforts of the “Republican Accountability Project,” neither Gohmert nor Cruz will back down.

“Ted Cruz is not going to resign. Louie Gohmert is not going to resign. They’re free to put these things up, I want the constitution honored. I don’t think they violated it, but then if you switch seats for just a moment, this is not a good thing for the Republican party. I have no idea why they would pursue something like this. However, the constitution before the party of course.” David Stein, Smith County Republican Party Chairman

Stein mentioned that he was just with Congressman Gohmert days ago, and he is positive the representative is comfortable in his current role.

“I don’t get what they’re wanting to achieve. If they feel that these individuals violated their constitutional oath, I don’t agree with that, I don’t think they did,” said Stein.

The overall cost of the billboard campaign is around $1 million, but the group is raising $50 million to help re-elect lawmakers who vote to impeach Former President Trump.