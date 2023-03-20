TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Boot Barn in Tyler was evacuated Monday afternoon after reports of smoke coming from the air vents.

According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the fire department responded to reports of smoke coming out of the air vents at the Boot Barn located at 4530 S Broadway Avenue. They evacuated the building as they tried to find the cause of the smoke.

Findley said that there was no fire in the building and when investigators went to check on the roof, they did not find any signs of fire there either. Investigators said that the cause of the smoke came from an electrical motor in the heating unit burning out but there was no damage to the building.

Officials said that there is no threat to the public and Boot Barn is back open after being given the all clear from fire personnel.