TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Mainstream Boutique, a women’s clothing store in Tyler, has announced that they will be closing for good.

The boutique posted online that they are sad to announce their closing, and that they are grateful for the support they have received while in operation.

“This has been a year of significant change for us. We are deeply grateful for your friendship and support over the past 3 years,” said Mainstream Boutique.

Mainstream Boutique of Tyler, which was operated by mom and daughter, Nan and Jenni Moore, had a mission “to love, strengthen and celebrate the women in our community through fashion,” according to their page on Visit Tyler.

The store gave it’s best wishes and a hopeful message to the public, expressing that they were “thankful for the memories.”