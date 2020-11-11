Tyler business owners urging city to clear out vacant lot that is an ‘eyesore’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A parking lot on South Glenwood Boulevard is causing business owners to become frustrated with the city of Tyler.

People said it has looked run-down for months and something needs to be done immediately.

This is hitting the businesses hard especially because it’s already difficult for them to get customers because of the pandemic.

The land is full of trash scattered all over the place, and what used to be a nail salon, now looks like an abandoned car lot over-grown with weeds. Business owners nearby said it’s an “eyesore.”

“The past couple of years we’ve seen the accumulation of the cars in front of the building ,that’s obviously vacant,” said Jason Layne, owner of Tyler Trophy.

According to the City of Tyler laws a handful or ordinances are being violated. Specifically weeds, debris, and the abandoned vehicles.

Casey Brown, the owner of CMB Music Production is concerned about local customers.

“Every customer counts and their safety counts when they’re patronizing our businesses,” said Casey Brown, owner of CMB Music Production.

The city of Tyler plans on taking action against the owner of the building if something isn’t done by December 14th.