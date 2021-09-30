Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala reveals 2022 theme

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The chairs for the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala on Thursday announced the theme and logo for 2022.

The event will support the American Cancer Society, and it will take place at the Texas Rose Horse Park on June 11.

The theme for the gala will be Neon Rose. Whitney Cain, Kennedy May and Spencer Smith are the chairs for gala.

Cain mentioned the theme was selected to reference the 1990s decade and to honor the city of Tyler.

“This event offers a festive way to raise much needed funds to help the American Cancer Society save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer,” said Jennifer Gaston, the media chair for the gala.

The event this year will provide transportation grants so Smith County patients with travel issues can arrive at their appointments.

“The three of us are chairing this year just because it’s a great way for us to give back to our community. Cancer affects everybody, so it’s just a way for us to raise awareness here in our community,” said Cain.

The first Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala was held in June 1988, and it has been supporting the American Cancer Society ever since.

They have raised $16.5 million to help those affected by cancer locally and in other parts of the U.S.