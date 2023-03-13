TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tickets are now available to purchase for the annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala.

The event is the largest American Cancer Society event in Tyler and since 1988 has raised over $17 million to help local and national cancer support services and research.

The event’s theme for this year is “Hope on the Horizon” and will be held on June 10 at the Texas Rose Horse Park with country singer Jack Ingram headlining the event.

Baron tickets will cost $300 each while general admission will cost $200 and there are reportedly only around 400 spots still available to purchase.

