TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler was at the Glass Recreation Center on Saturday for an Easter event after their Easter Egg roll was cancelled because of bad weather. The City and Tyler Police Department gave out eggs to children who attended.

“We have vendors, we have face painters, food trucks, but it just looked a little different because of our weather. So we had thousands of eggs to give out, so why not just give them out here at the Glass Recreation center today,” Staci Lara, recreation supervisor said.

The City welcomes anyone who wants to stop by the Glasswork Grocery Center as well.

They look forward to making an impact in the community with special events like this.