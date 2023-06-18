TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Juneteenth Association hosted their annual Juneteenth parade on Saturday. People came from all over Texas to attend the largest Juneteenth celebration in the area.

Mable Berry from Women of Excellence Ministries in Dallas said she was happy to be a part of the celebration this year.

“It makes it special because we as a people come together and celebrate this day. They say that we were set free, but I’ve been a free a long time ago. Not by the date, but by Jesus Christ.”

Berry said she can’t wait until next year’s celebration.