Tyler Celtic festival recognizes Scottish, Irish, Welsh communities in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All weekend long the Grove off of Highway 64 in Tyler will celebrate and recognize all things Celtic for the Scottish, Irish and Welsh communities in East Texas.

The event will have everything from storytellers to musical performances, local vendors, games, bag-pipers and more.

“People think they know a lot about Celtic people,” Kit Scott, the stage manager said. “They think they know, but they will learn so much more than they really know.”

Children 12 and under will be able to get in for free and even added a weekend pass for this year’s event and the “Friends of the Fest” pass comes with special perks.