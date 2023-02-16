TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A veteran entrepreneurship boot camp is going to be held in Tyler in April.

The event will cover small business management, branding and marketing, business development/growth and limited liability vs. sole proprietorship.

Veterans and their families are welcome to join if they would like to learn more about how to launch a business. The event is sponsored by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and the Veterans & Community Roundtable.

The boot camp is happening on April 15 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the TC Energy Building at Tyler Junior College at 1530 S SW Loop 323.

People are required to register by April 7. For more information, contact Jackie Clay at jackie@ethnn.org or LTC Jim Snow at jksnow@aol.com.

The event is free. People will also receive class materials and lunch.