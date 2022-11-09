BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Veterans Day event to honor those who protected our freedoms.

People can attend on Nov. 11 from 12-2 p.m. at the American Freedom Museum at the Brook Hill School at 1051 North Houston Street. The program is co-sponsored by the Tyler Chamber of Commerce Veteran’s Committee and the Veteran’s Service Committee of Tyler Economic Development Corporation.

During the event, people will sing patriotic songs, honor soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice and officials will deliver speeches. East Texans are also encouraged to stop by the museum, which has military items from the 1700s.

There is no charge for program, but East Texans should register by clicking here. Veterans will also receive a gift bag and a gift cards to Chili’s or Dairy Queen.