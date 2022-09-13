TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Chief of Police Jimmy Toler announced two members of the department received promotions on Friday.

Toler promoted Lieutenant Eddie Sheffield to Assistant Chief and Detective Lydia Thedford to Sergeant.

Assistant Chief Sheffield

Assistant Chief Sheffield began his career at the Tyler PD in June of 1994. He holds a Master Peace Officer license from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) and is a TCOLE instructor. He served as a member of the Tyler PD honor guard for 15 years, supervising that unit for 10 years.

He was a patrol training officer, training new officers as they first start on patrol. He was also a member of the crisis negotiation team and was the supervisor of that unit. Sheffield was a detective before promoting to the rank of sergeant in 2003.

Sergeant Thedford

Sergeant Thedford began her career at the Tyler PD in Jan. 2013. She is a TCOLE Instructor and while on patrol became a patrol training officer. In 2018, Thedford became a detective in the financial crimes unit. She will now be a sergeant on evening shift in the patrol division.