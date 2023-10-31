TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texans did not celebrate Halloween on the spooky side this year.

“We are presenting the gospel of Jesus Christ tonight,” said Randall McDonald, pastor of Tyler First Assembly of God.

Expecting mother Gracie Glover, said she appreciated the church as it was a safe place for all ages to have fun.

“For one it makes them feel like a little kid again, have fun and get candy for free and be in a safe spot where they can have fun for the night without getting in any trouble and things like that,” said Glover.

Alyssa West, 14, was a volunteer at the church and said Halloween is not just all about candy and games.

“I’m here to spread the word of God and hopefully have people come back to this church and to not just be here for games and stuff,” said West.

Along with the festivities, the church also presented a live gospel dram of Peter walking on water.

“We also trying to appeal to the community that every day in our opinion is about Jesus,” said McDonald.