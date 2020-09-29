Tyler church serving community by selling homemade pies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – When you think of fair food, turkey legs and funnel cakes may first come to mind.

But at the East Texas State Fair that also means homemade pies.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Tyler has run a booth at the fair for many decades.

This year, though, things look a little different.

Instead of picking up your pie at the fair, you will now place your order online.

The groups says the baking is done as a service to the community.

“This year we opted to do online orders only rather than go out to the fair,” said Linda Kittrell, a baker at Trinity Lutheran.

Kittrell said the church made the change because of COVID-19, but also because church members have been kept busy helping those in need.

“Our disaster relief team were in Iowa for a while, then they’ve been down in Orange, and now they’re in Louisiana,” Kittrell said. “So that took a lot of our people away.”

For now, though, it’s pie season, and the bakers at Trinity Lutheran are offering chocolate, coconut, pecan and buttermilk pies.

They are only $15 and made from scratch.

To order, just head over to the church’s website.