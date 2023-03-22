TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council voted to approve a $1,745,800 engineering services contract with KSA Engineers, Inc. on Wednesday for a wastewater treatment plant improvement project.

The Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant Aeration Basin and Final Clarifier Improvements project is estimated to begin in March 2024 and be completed by March 2026. The project is funded through utility funds.

“This project will replace and rehabilitate key components used to biologically treat and remove suspended solids in wastewater before it is released back into the environment,” Utilities Director Kate Dietz, P.E. said “Wastewater treatment is crucial to protecting the environment.”

Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler.

The improvements project will include the following:

The rehabilitation of two aeration basins

Two final clarifiers

A return activated sludge pump station

A digested sludge pump station

The construction of a new electrical building

Associated electrical and controls improvements

“The Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant was built in 1955. The plant has an aging system that needs rehabilitation,” the city said in a release. “The wastewater treatment plant is vital to public health and clean water in Tyler and the surrounding area.”