TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council approved a $195,900 engineering contract on Wednesday to work on a downtown Tyler traffic study.

The city is working with Kimley-Horn engineers.

The city will pay for the study, but they will be reimbursed through a Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) grant.

Toole Design will give recommendations on how officials can improve the downtown area. This has been Toole Design’s focus since the start of 2022.

Engineers will survey the area then make recommendations for changes based on their findings, which they will show to the council.

The following will be analyzed:

Which intersections should or shouldn’t have signals

A detailed proposal for a street network of one-way or two-way streets

Improvements to be made to infrastructure to accommodate emerging technology

A phased implementation plan to prioritize improvements

Assessment of existing or planned electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the Downtown core area to determine the need, priority, locations and/or pricing related to EV readiness

Between 2010 and 2020, the City of Tyler grew at an average rate of 1% per year.

Some recent developments in downtown include the Fair Plaza Parking Garage, Smith County Jail, People’s Petroleum Building and Plaza Tower. Officials have also proposed building a new Smith County courthouse.

The traffic study will last nine months and should be done by late spring 2023.