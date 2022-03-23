TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council agreed on Wednesday to allow the City Manager to sign a $2,598,973.72 contract with C&A Construction, LLC to repair sanitary sewer mains. The is the second out of four sewer projects planned by the city.

Through this initiative, crews will construct around 14,548 linear feet of eight, 12, 15, 18 and 21-inch gravity sanitary sewer lines, associated manholes, connections to existing sewer lines, pavement repairs and appurtenances.

“The project will reduce sanitary sewer overflows and comply with EPA consent decree hydraulic modeling and capacity assessment requirements and timelines in the Capacity Assessment and Remedial Measures Plan completed in October 2020,” said Utilities Director Kate Dietz.

The City legally agreed on a Consent Decree with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to work on the city’s wastewater systems and discharges. The Consent Decree went into effect on April 10, 2017.

Pipeline Analysis, LLC in association with LNV, LLC was hired by the city to create a wastewater hydraulic model to observe the city’s wastewater collection and transmission system, find issues and develop a plan to address them.