TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council approved a $2.6 million statement of work to update equipment for police.

The Tyler Police Department is going to get new in-car camera systems, body-worn cameras and Tasers. These funds that were allocated will allow other city personnel to also receive equipment and pay for training with the items.

Officials said they will have a five-year deal with AXON Enterprise, Inc., and they will be able to have mid-term replacement of all the body cameras. The city will make an installment payment of $533,428.56 in fiscal year 2023 and annual payments of $517,767.76 will be made during the fiscal years of 2024 to 2027.

“The agreement provides the police department with updated in-car cameras that have integrated license plate reader abilities, new body-worn cameras for each officer, unlimited video storage capabilities, upgraded Tasers for each officer, along with associated software, hardware, services, and warranties,” said city officials.

Tyler Municipal Court employees will also get new video equipment and Tasers. Tyler Fire Department investigators will receive new body cameras and Tasers.

The previous in-car video system was bought in 2014 and upgraded in 2017. Officers have been using two different brands for the body cameras. Axon was bought in 2014 and WatchGuard obtained in 2018.

Some of the Tasers were bought during different years, and city officials said this can cause difficulty with training and replacement.

“Technology continues to evolve and plays a bigger role in community policing each year,” said City Manager Ed Broussard. “The Tyler Police Department was one of the first departments in the state to adopt body camera technology over a decade ago. This spending will ensure we continue to lead the state in transparent policing.”

Video technology records accident and crime-scene footage.

“This investment ensures all Tyler Police Officers have the most up-to-date technology to document interactions with the community,” said the City of Tyler.