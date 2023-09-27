TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council has approved the more than $3 million John Soules Food Waterline Extension project.

The construction contract is with A.E. Shull & Company and the extension will add 14,700 linear feet of a new 16-inch diameter water line to the John Soules Foods plant, located at 10150 FM 14.

The purpose of the extension is to provide retail water service to the plant “making it a major Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) industrial customer with an average monthly water demand between 12 to 15 million gallons,” according to the release.

While John Soules Foods plant is located outside of city limits, the plant is still a TWU customer but is using Southern Utilities as an interim water source until the extension project is completed.

The total cost of the project will be $3,470,530.50 and the release stated the water line will begin at Loop 323 and Highway 69, going east and then north on FM 14.