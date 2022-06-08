TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council approved two contracts on Wednesday to fix sanitary sewer lines, and they total $6 million.

One of these contracts is with Douglas Daily Construction, LLC and is worth $2,374,732. The project will restore about 22,000 linear feet of old sewer lines through pipe bursting.

The city also agreed on a $3,640,612 contract with Texas Pride Utilities, LLC to fix 36 sanitary sewer gravity main asset locations. This will require crews to set up about 11,277 linear feet of cured-in-place pipe liner and sectional liner.

The contractors will also clean sewer lines, do bypass pumping, traffic control, pavement and sidewalk repair and other construction work, and these costs are included in the contract.

“Repairing and renewing our sewer system prevents inflow of water and soil into the sewer lines and outflow of untreated wastewater into the environment,” said TWU Project Engineer Tiffany Currie. “Pipe bursting allows us to repair a large section of sewer line by inserting a new pipe into the existing line and forcing it through the line. This process allows us to replace damaged sewer lines without doing excessive excavation and digging. Cured-in-place-pipe lining allows us to insert a resin sleeve into a damaged or deteriorated sewer line where it is cured and relines the existing pipe with a new smooth surface.”

The city agreed on a consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to fix the city’s sewer system. The decree began on April 10, 2017.