TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council gave the green light on Wednesday to use $77,000 to renovate a Tyler park.

The city approved a contract to work with Halff Associates Inc. to make the changes to Noble E. Young Park.

The City of Tyler Parks Department is expecting to replace the damaged pavilion and restrooms, bring in new playground equipment and add a walking trail and sidewalks. There are also plans to create an outdoor exercise area with ADA-accessible equipment.

Halff Associates Inc. will design the project, survey the area and help obtain permits. They will also help officials contact utility companies and more.

The changes should be finished by the end of July, and they will be funded by Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) Funds.