Tyler City Council approves redistricting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – City of Tyler Attorney Deborah Pullum presented the final redistricting plan to be voted on at the last city council meeting of 2021.

Officials had been holding public hearings over the last few months to get the community’s feedback. After no real dissent, the redistricting plan passed.

The council took input from Tyler residents and other council members as they sketched-out redistricting plan. Mayor Don Warren said that the community was respectful during the process, and there wasn’t a lot of push back.

“We did entertain ideas from the public… and the whole process was good,” Warren said.

The map shows how each district will changed. Pullum says there aren’t many changes to the districts, but they did shift some boundaries to give some a higher population to meet regulations.

“The intent is to try to ensure that you have one man, one person, one vote, and so you’re needing to make sure that all the districts are relatively of equal size in order to meet that constitutional prevision,” Pullum said.

District 4 is now the largest district with 18,349 people and District 2 is the smallest with 16,749 people. This takes effect immediately, but residents may not see a difference until the may election.

“We want the community to be aware of the new maps to insure that they know where their council district are and who their candidates in the next election because this will be effective for the next election,” Pullum said.

If you have any questions regarding what district you are now in, you can check the council’s webpage.