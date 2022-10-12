TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lindsey Park in Tyler could soon have an improved entrance.

The Tyler City Council approved allocating money from the city and state for the new park project at their Wednesday meeting. Renderings for the plans include an archway over the entry with the park name, stone wall planters, trees, a new fence and more.

Part of the funds will come from a 2020 grant from the state to Keep Tyler Beautiful. The grant was the Governor’s Community Achievement Award from Keep Texas Beautiful “for its exceptional programming and events.” The award included a cash prize to be used for a beautification project.

The organizations have agreed to fund the Entrance Revitalization Project at Lindsey Park.

Funds would cover up to $290,000 of the cost of improving landscaping, lighting and constructing archways at the two main entrances leading into the sports complex off of TX-Spur 364. The full cost of the project has not yet been announced.

The project is expected to begin in November and be completed by early 2023, weather permitting.