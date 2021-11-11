Tyler City Council nominates Trane U.S., Inc. for Texas Enterprise Zone Program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council passed a resolution to nominate Trane U.S., Inc. for the Texas Enterprise Zone Program on Wednesday.

Trane U.S., Inc. has grown to be one of the city’s largest businesses, as well as the largest Trane facility in the world, since it opened its Tyler facility in 1956.

Trane has proposed a plan to expand their Tyler facility by investing $76.7 million to construct a 190,000 square foot building and assembly lines at the Tyler facility as a result of the Building 9 collapse from the early 2021 winter storm. The investment will create three new assembly lines in addition to rebuilding four that were damaged during the storm, as well as allow for improved internal and external material flow and improved labor productivity.

If approved, the project is estimated to result in a $1.6 million net benefit for Tyler and Smith County. Trane would create 387 spin-off jobs over 10 years in addition to the current 400 jobs that were assigned to Building 9.

The program is an economic development tool and designated projects are eligible to apply for state sales and use tax refunds on qualified expenditures. Qualified expenditures include building materials, machinery and equipment, electricity, gas and tangible property purchased and consumed in the normal course of business, and taxable services.

The level and amount of refund are related to the capital investment and jobs created at the qualified business site.

In order to meet the requirements for the Texas Enterprise Zone Program, Trane will need to meet the following criteria: