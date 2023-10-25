TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler Water Utilities and the design firm Garver presented a wastewater treatment plant master plan on Wednesday to the city council.

The presentation focused on upgrades for the Westside and Southside Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTP), future changes needed to stay in compliance with regulations and implementing odor control measures.

According to the City of Tyler, the age and condition of many of the Westside and Southside WWTP facilities have led to interruptions in plant operations.

The Westside and Southside Wastewater Treatment Plants’ historical data, field assessments, future regulatory permit requirements, baseline models, needs assessments and technical and alternative evaluations were examined. Population and business growth projections for the next 30 years were also considered as part of this plan to create a wastewater treatment plant Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).

Upgrades under the proposed master plan would happen in four phases based on dependencies and proximity.

The city said identified Phase One projects should be completed within the next 13 years, and include new aeration basins, new pump stations for both plants and a new blower facility at the Westside WWTP.

The city said they began working with Graver on the master plan in 2021 to look over existing wastewater systems and find out what is needed to fix problems.

According to a release, TWU and Garver recommended the first alternative to the City Council due to the significant cost savings. The collection system improvements for Alternative One include two new lift stations that will collect wastewater from the Southside WWTP collection basin growth areas and pump to the Southside WWTP.

Tyler’s wastewater collection system includes two wastewater treatment plants, according to the city, and more than 690 miles of sewer mains ranging in sizes from four inches to 54 inches in diameter, more than 11,000 manholes and 24 lift stations.