TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Community leaders are preparing the city of Tyler for possible winter weather. Officials have been working to be proactive after being taken off-guard during last year’s February freeze.

On Thursday, East Texas could possibly experience winter weather, and the Tyler Police Department has stored up extra supplies.

“We have backup generators that are ready to go for departments and as well as traffic in case there is an emergency and they need to get a light back up quickly,” said Payton Weidman, with the City of Tyler.

Street crews were put on standby and will be ready with chemicals and equipment to break up ice and snow.

In an effort to protect drivers, the city’s trash system will change if the weather gets bad.

“Be prepared for your trash to not be picked up and to keep it out of the house but in a secure area where it won’t spill out into the roadway,” said Weidman.

If people are forced into the streets, the Fire Department has several warming centers they will activate in case of an emergency.

“I was reading the list a while ago and it’s a big list and I hope we don’t need it but everyone’s ready to go,” said Paul Findley, the Tyler Fire Marshal.

The Salvation Army is the only 24-hour warming center open to the public unless more are activated by the city.

For East Texans seeking warming center information, contact 211. To notify local and state partners of warming center activations, contact your local office of emergency management.

The city’s water crews have been checking the system before the cold sets in.

“We will have crews on standby and contractors ready to respond to any water leaks that do happen or any pipes that do break and start leaking,” said LouAnna Campbell, city of Tyler.

Experts say there are three things you can do to keep the water flowing throughout your home:

Open the cabinets under your sink, letting warm air hit them

Wrap a towel around your outside faucets

Let inside faucets drip; to encourage circulation throughout the property

Officials say they have faith this plan, will help keep everyone safe.

“So we’re prepared and again, hopefully, hopefully, we don’t need it, but if we do, we’re ready to go,” says Findley.

Another thing took lookout for at home is to make sure your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector are both up to date.

To stay up to date on winter weather in the East Texas area, download the East Texas Storm Team app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.