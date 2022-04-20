TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler is in the process of fixing up the downtown area.

The city’s Main Street Department, along with the firm hired to design the new area are requesting input from county leaders, city leaders and residents.

Last winter, after a second phase contract was approved by city council, Toole Design began developing a concept to support the transformation efforts in downtown.

As part of this design plan, the company will be meeting with stakeholders this week to see what the community needs and wants for the area.

“But this is going to be a full concept with renderings, and this is visions from all community members put together to show that we listened and we understand what’s needed. This is how we can make it happen in phases,” said Amber Verona, with the Main Street Department.

Experts said the input process will take at least six months to finish. Then, the city council will give the green light to the final design.

Once everyone is on the same page, the construction will be rolled out in several phases.