Tyler city officials give update on water, roads after winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After a week of severe winter weather, the city of Tyler is still working to recover. City Manager Edward Broussard and Mayor Don Warren stopped by the KETK studio to give an update.

Tyler is still under a boil water notice, but Broussard says if everything goes according to plan, that notice could be lifted as soon as 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When the boil water notice is lifted, there is a way to be sure your water is ready to use.

“Just by simply showering, running their taps for about 10 minutes or so, it should be to where you’ll be able to flush out anything that you may have had in your line and your water will be safe and secure,” Broussard said.

Broussard said there were several issues with the water: the Lake Palestine water treatment plant lost power, the backup generator broke because of the cold weather and several water mains broke throughout the city.

“At the same time, you’re dealing with numerous breaks throughout the city of mains,” Broussard said. “We’ve already repaired 38 main breaks throughout the city and we have 35 that we will still be getting to throughout this week.”

City crews collaborated with Smith County and the Texas Department of Transportation to keep major roadways open.

“The city’s crews worked 24/7 through this entire time, put out 450 tons of sand in order to keep the roads so that people are able to drive on them, especially in our areas where we have our hospitals and emergency areas,” Broussard said.

Now that the snow has cleared, there’s still work left to be done.

“The next piece is actually cleaning that up,” Broussard said. “So the 450 tons of sand, now during this week and next, will be swept up and taken off of the roadways. We’ll also be looking for potholes. If anybody sees potholes, please feel free to report those to us.”

People can report potholes by using the city of Tyler app.

Mayor Don Warren said that local volunteers stepped up to drive healthcare workers to hospitals during the storm.

“I will have to say, the citizens of Tyler and staff of the City of Tyler have rallied around each other and we have a resilient people in this town and everybody has really bounced back and been very supportive,” Warren said.

Still, the city of Tyler is planning to learn from their experience with the winter storm.

“As far as the challenge that we faced last week, we’ve learned things that we did great, we’ve learned things that we did not do so great,” Warren said. “We’ll sit down, all of us as a group, and we’ll figure out what we can do better and what we did good. We’ve got to learn from this whole ordeal, and we will.”