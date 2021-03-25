Tyler city officials share master plan for road improvements during Thursday meeting

(KETK)- The city of Tyler has put together a basic blue print to showcase the future construction plans for streets.

This is called the master street plan, and it provides a look at how the local government hopes to improve road conditions over the next 25 years. This includes making changes such as adding more bicycle paths or widening roads.

During a meeting on Thursday, the metro planning organization listened to recommendations from the public for how they can modify roadways in Tyler and Smith County.

Some topics that were discussed included: intersection design guidelines, bicycle fix it stations, which had previously been planned, and providing more lane spacing to help drivers arrive at their destinations easier.



“We can say alright here’s what the network will look like over the next 25 years. Then, we use information from the Census Bureau that says okay here is where we are, and we try to forecast where it looks like the population is growing,” said Michael Howell, manager of the Tyler area metropolitan planning organization.

Projects that have been a part of the master street plan include the Cumberland and Grande expansions.

No action was taken during Thursday’s meeting.

The next meeting is scheduled for May 27, and this is when officials plan to put some of these policy recommendations into place.