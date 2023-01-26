TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Civic Theatre is celebrating their 75th anniversary this year and on Saturday, Jan. 21, they peeled back the curtain for a historic tour of their theatre.

The theatre’s honored guests got behind the scenes access to see costumes, props and dressing rooms. Through out the evening, stories of the theatre’s history were shared over drinks and snacks.

The night ended with a look back at the theatre’s past 75 years and a comedic act. This year’s theatre season starts on Feb. 10 with Crowns. For more information visit Tyler Civic Theatre online.