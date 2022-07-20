TYLER, Texas (KEKT) – A musical adaptation of long-running Nickelodeon sitcom brings Bikini Bottom to Tyler with the cast performing a preview on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Fresh by Brookshire’s.

Starting July 28, the Tyler Civic Theatre Center will present “The SpongeBob Musical,” and will be shown Thursday to Sunday for three weekends until Aug. 14. The preview will consist of a selection of songs from the musical, and commentary from the director and a few of the actors.

In the show, SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends are interrupted from their daily life when nearby volcano, Mt. Humongous, is found to be set to erupt in the next 48 hours. SpongeBob is determined to prove himself and save the day while everyone else has given up hope.

“Its timeless story of identity, crisis and community is also a witty allegory that examines and critiques the politics of the modern era,” Michael Miller, the stage agent said. “It does so in a way where children will appreciate and understand the plot line, while adults can read between the lines and extract even more from the musical’s message.”

Miller said the musical features an eclectic score of music that recreates the style featured in the original TV show.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical is a stage musical, co-conceived and directed by Tina Landau with songs by various artists and a book by Kyle Jarrow.

The Cast List: