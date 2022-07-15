TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A New Raising Cane’s could be coming to Tyler.
A new commercial restaurant permit was issued on Thursday for a Raising Cane’s in the 500 block of SSE Loop 323 in Tyler, according to online records.
There is currently a Raising Cane’s on 4186 S. Broadway Ave. The chain is not yet featuring a second location on their website.
Several new businesses are coming to the Tyler area, including a new bubble tea shop, a second Planet Fitness location, a new seafood restaurant and more.