TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A New Raising Cane’s could be coming to Tyler.

A new commercial restaurant permit was issued on Thursday for a Raising Cane’s in the 500 block of SSE Loop 323 in Tyler, according to online records.

There is currently a Raising Cane’s on 4186 S. Broadway Ave. The chain is not yet featuring a second location on their website.

