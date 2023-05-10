TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three Tyler city councilmembers took their oaths of office on Wednesday morning.

Newly-elected District 5 Councilmember Lloyd Nichols, re-elected District 1 Councilmember Stuart Hene and re-elected District 3 Councilmember Shirley McKellar were sworn into office and District 6 Councilmember Brad Curtis was elected Mayor Pro Tem.

Photo of District 5 Councilmember Lloyd Nichols, courtesy of the City of Tyler

LLOYD NICHOLS

This will be Lloyd Nichols’ first term as a Tyler councilmember. He is the son of a veteran and left high school early to enlist in the Marine Corps, where he served for 13 years and earned a National Defense Service Medal for his Desert Storm deployment.

Using his GI Bill benefits to attend Sam Houston State University while serving in the Marine Corps Reserve, Lloyd earned a business degree and served as a corrections officer.

He came to Tyler in 2000 while working as Area Vice President for Luby’s Cafeteria, serving a four-state region.

In 2007, Lloyd left Luby’s and opened The Diner, which he operated for 15 years before selling it in 2022. He also founded Fit City Foods, which now serves as a cafeteria for Trane employees. He also recently purchased Piney Ridge RV Estates.

“Lloyd has employed hundreds of Tylerites over the last 15 years through his various businesses,” said a release from the City of Tyler.

He is a graduate of Leadership Tyler Class 27, served as President of the East Texas Restaurant Association, sat on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Tyler and served as Chair of the East Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation.

Lloyd and his wife Tresa are active members of Colonial Hills Baptist Church, where Lloyd teaches Sunday School and Tresa is a leader in youth and children’s programs.

STUART HENE

Photo of District 1 Councilmember Stuart Hene, courtesy of the City of Tyler

Stuart Hene grew up in Tyler, attending Rice Elementary, Hubbard Middle School and the former Robert E. Lee High School, now known as Tyler Legacy High School. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Baylor University before going on to work at the state capitol where he consulted on several local political campaigns.

He attended Oklahoma City University School of Law and obtained a Juris Doctor and a Certificate in Business Law Financial Services with a Commercial Law Concentration. He practices law and is a co-founder and partner at Tarry and Hene, PLLC. He is also the President of Prestige Energy Consultants, a small oil and gas consulting firm that he operates with his father, Paul Hene.

He also serves on the Board of St. Paul Children’s Services, and previously served on the City of Tyler’s Civil Service Commission, the City’s Parks and Recreation Committee, the Finance Committee and the Staff Parish Relations Committee at Marvin UMC. In addition to that, he served as Director of the Board of the Smith County Bar Association for Texas Bar Foundation’s District 2 and the Law Day Co-Chair for the Smith County Bar Association. He was an officer in the Smith County Young Lawyers Association.

Stuart and his wife Sarah have two young sons and are members of Marvin UMC.

SHIRLEY MCKELLAR

Photo of District 3 Councilmember Shirley McKellar, courtesy of the City of Tyler

Shirley McKellar serves District 3 of Tyler, and was re-elected to her seat. She got her undergraduate degree from Texas Women’s University in Nursing and Chemistry, and earned a Master’s degree from the University of Texas with honors in community health nursing, criminal justice, and organizational speech communications. She also received a Doctorate in Nursing and Healthcare Management from Columbus University.

He is a member of several civic, social and professional organizations, including the Mental Health Veterans Advocacy Council, the Rose City Chapter of the Military Officers Association; Veterans of Foreign Wars; Disabled American Veterans Association, Gamma Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Top Ladies of Distinction of America; Texas Democratic Women; National Federation of Democratic Women; American Business Women’s Association; National Black Leadership Initiative on Cancer; Critical Care Nurses Association; and she also supports Ms. Karen Jackson, founder of the National Sisters’ Network, Inc.

She is married to Danny McKellar, who is a retired minister and Dallas School District educator. They have two adult children and five grandchildren.