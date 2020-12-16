Tyler couple loses hundreds of dollars to online scam trying to sell people ‘fake pets’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you or someone you know is looking for a new pet, watch out. Scammers are ripping off people who respond to online ads for dogs and cats.

These “animals”, although cute, are counterfeit, and one Tyler couple took the bait. Michael and Penny Lewis are just one out of the many victims of online fraudulent activity. “I was looking for a puppy online, we had lost our young one a couple of months ago, about a month ago and I found an ad on the internet for Larry’s teacup poodles,” said Michael. The couple spent nearly $700 on the site, and that’s when “…we got a call from our bank stating it was a fraud.” Michael and Penny are now left with money lost and without a dog.

“Now the budget is tighter than ever but we shall survive. We’ll be alright,” said Penny.

According to Samuel Swierc, a representative from the Better Business Bureau here in East Texas, compared to previous years, the scam is skyrocketing. “We’ve gotten more than 5x more reports in 2020 than we did before,” said Swierc.

Thieves are fooling buyers into purchasing “fake pets”: random photos hijacked by internet con artists. “We’ve seen a really big increase in fraudulent activity and online pet sale scams that unfortunately the pandemic has kind of created the atmosphere where this is possible,” said Swierc.

With many East Texans spending more time indoors, some are seeking companionship due to quarantine and months of isolation. As online shopping has grown more popular out of necessity in 2020, so has online fraud. When searching for that new furry friend, it’s likely you’ll encounter swindlers posing as legitimate breeders.

“You wanna consider a local adoption, if there’s a place locally like we have here in East Texas that you can safely go and visit the animal, get proper paperwork on the animal, you’ll actually get a much better financial deal as well if you keep it local, then if you were to buy it off a local internet site.” Samuel Swierc, BBB East Texas

If sent a picture of the animal, the BBB suggests you do a reverse image search by right-clicking on the image. However, the best way to ensure you get what you pay for is to see the animal up close and personal.

For Michael and Penny, they won’t let any scammer ruin their holiday, holding on to this hope and valuable lessons learned: “Somebody like this can only go so far before he gets caught,” said Michael.