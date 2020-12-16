Tyler couple married for 50 years score first hole in one only weeks apart

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A Tyler couple is getting ready to celebrate their 50th anniversary on December 30.

One of the Gawaki’s favorite hobbies is golfing. The couple said during all of their time spent together, they’ve never both gotten a hole in one.

Recently, 71-year-old Steve Garwaki finally achieved that goal from more than 100 yards away. Exactly two weeks later, his 70-year-old wife Linsey Garwaki hit a hole in one as well.

The couple said that it is remarkable that they achieved this around the same time.

Steve Garwaki has been playing golf for at least 60 years, and his wife has only been playing for five.