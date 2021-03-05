Tyler crash causes many southbound lanes on Troup Highway near Thistle Dr. to be closed

(KETK)- Tyler police responded to a crash in the 5000 block of Troup Highway on Friday.
The wreck happened around 4 p.m. All southbound lanes on Troup Highway between Thistle Drive and Shiloh Road are closed.
Officers are currently diverting traffic, and they are encouraging people to avoid this area.
