TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Crumbl Cookies store is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 2 for Molly Reck, one of their Crumbl Crew members who passed away in an auto-accident on Aug. 17.

All proceeds made that day will be donated to the family. Community members are invited to attend the fundraiser.

“Crumbl’s mission is to bring friends and family together so we thought as owners, let’s bring people together to honor Molly’s service to our store and our community,” said Lindsey Holt, store owner and

fundraiser organizer.

“Molly was an exemplary and dedicated employee for two years and we were honored

to know and work with her,” added Holt



The Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie, Molly’s favorite cookie according to her father, is on the menu this

week. Molly loved pink—the same color as the Crumbl box and Pink Sugar cookie. She was a cancer survivor

of 13 years and was one of the first hires the Tyler store made.