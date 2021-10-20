Tyler doctor one of six appointed to Statewide Health Coordinating Council

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott appointed six people to the Statewide Health Coordinating Council Monday morning, including a doctor from Tyler.

The purpose of the council is to ensure health care services and facilities are available to all Texans through health planning activities. The SHCC uses these planning activities to make reccomendations to the governor and state legislature through the Texas State Health Plan (TSHP).

The council also provides overall guidance in the development of the TSHP, submission of the plan to the governor, and promoting the implementation of the plan.

Tyler local Yasser Zeid, M.D. is the Chief Executive Officer, President and a medical doctor at Zeid Medical Group, PLLC. Some may know him from his local practices, Zeid Women’s Health Center and Zeid Pelvic Health Center.

He has previously served the Chief Resident of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York. He is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Texas Medical Association, American Medical Association, American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine and past chairman of the TMA Maternal and Perinatal Health Committee.

Zeid received his degree in Medicine and Surgery from Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt.

Among the other appointees are Kenneth Holland of Hunstville, Tamara Rhodes of Amarillo, Carol Boswell, Ed.D of Andrews, Melinda Rodriguez, D.P.T. of San Antonio, and Emily Hunt, D.N.P. of Houston. All have been appointed for terms set to expire on Aug. 31, 2027 except for Emily Hunt, whose term expires Aug. 31, 2023.