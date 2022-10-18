TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Drivers will notice new changes to the roads near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The difference will be between West Gentry Parkway and North Broadway Avenue. There will be one-lane in each direction on MLK Jr. Boulevard, a center turn-lane and bike lanes, according to the Tyler Police Department.

“The changes were made to make better use of the existing pavement based on traffic volumes as the existing volumes did not justify two travel lanes in each direction and to improve safety,” said officials.