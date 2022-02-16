TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A teacher at Tyler High School was named Teacher of the Year by the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators for the Tyler area.

Every year, TABSE presents this award to people who have made an impact on the education of African American educators and learners. This year, business teacher Sharmecia Jackson received the honor.

“I received a phone call by an executive board member, informing me I was the recipient of TABSE’s Teacher of the Year,” said Jackson. “Words cannot explain how elated I felt to receive this coveted award. I proudly represent this state-level award for 2022!”

Assistant Principal at Palestine ISD and President of the Tyler Area Alliance of Black School Educators, Yumesha Mosley, nominated Jackson for Teacher of the Year.

“Ms. Jackson is the Tyler Area ABSE’s Teacher of the Year because of her dedication to her students in and out of the classroom,” Mosley said. “Her students excel in the class as well as at state competitions. She is a vital part of our organization. Her dedication and focus ensure that any event or task we complete is in the best interest of students. We were beyond excited that Ms. Jackson was chosen for this award, as she is truly deserving.”

Tyler ISD officials also praised Jackson’s achievement.

“We send a big congratulations and wish Ms. Jackson the best of luck in the next round,” said Beverly Anthony, Tyler High CTE Department Chair.