Tyler Farmer’s Market reopens, sellers happy to be back at original location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Just in time for summer, the Tyler Farmer’s Market is back open in the parking lot of Broadway Square Mall after construction to the site forced them to move locations in 2019.

Located off Old Bullard Road, sellers are optimistic the new site will be better for customers with freshly paved asphalt making it more accessible for those with wheelchairs, canes, and strollers.

For many with booths, farming is in their blood. Hugh Soapes has been bringing his grass-fed beef to the market for two years from S Bar Farms in Troup.

“Well since I was about knee-high to grasshopper,” he said. “My dad taught Ag for 37 years, so I was raised in it.”

He said he will continue to be at the farmers market as long as he can continue to get his meat processed.

“It has to be state inspected and that’s either Mineola Pack or Panola County Packing out their in Carthage,” said Soape.

Louis Boone and his wife have been coming to the farmers market for four years but the Boone Family Farm has been in the family since the 1930s.

They sell a little bit of everything, all guaranteed to be straight from farm to table.

“Potatoes, onions, peaches, squash, tomatoes,” said Boone. “It’s pretty fresh, yes, most of it is picked the day before.”

The Tyler Farmer’s Market is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.