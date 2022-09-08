TYLER, Texas (KETK) – City officials gathered today at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport to attend Fire Station 3 Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Vehicle Push-in ceremony.

A push-in is a tradition recognized in the fire service that reflects back to the horse-drawn carriage days when firefighters had to wash their trucks and actually push them into the station.

“This truck is brand new, new engine, new pump, all those things that cause maintenance issues, on this truck is new and under warranty so that is a huge benefit,” said Chief David Coble.

The ARFF vehicle was paid for with funds from the Federal Aviation Administration and is equipped with high-tech features that will allow crews to put out fires more efficiently.