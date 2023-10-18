TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department celebrated the first tower truck at Station 10.

The station held a push-in celebration, a tradition recognized in the fire service for many years reflecting back to the horse-drawn carriage days.

The edition comes after the station became a double company and added more people on each shift.

“Now this truck will be a able to supplement the tactical service rescues we offer to the city, as well as firefighting in the UT Tyler area,” said Tyler Fire Chief David Coble.

Coble said they will try to match the fire protection services with the continuing growth of the city.