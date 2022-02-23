TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council approved the Tyler Fire Department to apply for and accept grants collectively totaling $49,993.50.

The fire department will pursue the grant funding through the Office of the Texas Governor’s Homeland Security Grant Division and grant funding through the state homeland security program managed by the East Texas Council Governments (ETCOG).

The grant funds would help TFD be able to purchase a remote control robot for the departments’ Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Regional Response Team.

“This additional piece of equipment will assist in safe identification, the rendering safe of unexploded ordnance (UXO’s) and improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” said Fire Chief David Coble. “At this time our bomb team is fully accredited, operational, and has already made several calls that fall within our response area.”

The grant would also fund and support the EOD to service 14 counties in the ETCOG region. The team will also respond to additional areas at the request of other governmental agencies and the State of Texas as needed.