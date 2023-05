TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Fire Department held its 31st annual awards banquet at the W.T. Brookshire Center on Saturday evening.

Active and retired firefighters and civilians were honored during the ceremony for their actions and service to the city of Tyler.

The following people were awarded:

Legends Awards: Richard “Scott” Rabe and Les Schminkey

Lifesaving Awards:

Engineer John Rains

Firefighter Jason Wright

Firefighter Chad Baker

Captain Daniel Bailey

Firefighter Josh Chambless

Firefighter Jamie Smith

Firefighter Cutter Leipply

Captain Aaron Smith

Engineer James Branch

Firefighter Nate Mizell

Firefighter Robert Pena

Captain Aaron Medders

Engineer J.D. Stroud

Firefighter Lathan Pilcher

Firefighter Tate Lester

Civilian Lifesaving Award: Shannon Sparks (UT Health ETX EMS – Dispatcher)

Teamwork Awards:

Engineer Will McElroy

Firefighter Brian McCawley

Firefighter Jordan Richardson

Sr. Captain Jeff Barnett

Engineer John Brown

Firefighter Darl Whiteaker

Captain Jarrod Bedford

Engineer Scott Dodgen

Firefighter Robbie Roberson

Firefighter Russell Jowell

Captain Josh Brannen

Engineer Adam Dixon

Firefighter Nathan Ledkins

Firefighter Daniel Partain

Distinguished Service:

Engineer Thomas Gortmaker

Firefighter Bryce Driver

Sr. Captain Kelly Adkinson

Firefighter Madison Fox

Sr. Captain Dusty Goodwin

Firefighter Cory Savallo

Captain Scott Lowery

Customer Service:

Engineer Tye Griffin

Firefighter Stuart Thompson

Firefighter Robert Pena

Friends of the Department: Cameron William and Brad Brookshire

Firefighter of the Year: Sr. Captain Kelly Adkinson