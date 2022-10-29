TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Fire Department is responding to a fire at the historic Ramey House at Houston Street and Broadway Avenue in downtown Tyler.

Tyler Police Department announced that they are controlling traffic in the area of the fire and that the following intersections are closed:

“The intersection of Charnwood and College is CLOSED Broadway and Houston all West bound traffic from Broadway is CLOSED Broadway and Charnwood all West bound traffic from Broadway is CLOSED All East bound traffic on Houston St from College to Broadway is CLOSED.” Tyler Police Department

Tyler PD also said that this is an active fire and drivers should avoid the area.

The historic home was built in 1903 and given a historical marker in 1997, according to the Texas Historical Commission.

This is the text on the Ramey House historical marker:

“An important example of turn-of-the-century domestic architecture, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine (Spencer) Ramey was crafted of virgin cypress and southern heart pine in 1903. The architectural style of the house is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement. Thomas Boyd Ramey (1892-1967), a prominent local attorney and founder of Tyler’s rose festival, lived in the home with his family until his death. Recorded Texas Historic Landmark – 1997.” Ramey House Historic Marker

KETK will update this story when more information is available.